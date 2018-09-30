Kavanaugh’s friend responds to ‘bizarre’ gang rape allegations – here’s what he said

Mark Judge, the friend to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, released a statement denying the “bizarre” allegations of sexual harassment that allegedly occurred 35 years ago.

Judge sent a signed letter to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the ranking Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman of the same committee. The letter outlined several bullet points in response to allegations from Julie Swetnick.

“The allegations in the Swetnick affidavit are so bizarre that, even while suffering from my addiction,” Judge said, “I would remember actions so outlandish. I categorically deny them.”

“I do not recall attending parties during 1981-1983 when I fondled or grabbed women in an aggressive or unwanted manner,” he added.

“I have never spiked punch to get anyone drunk or disoriented,” he continued. “Nor have I witnessed Brett Kavanaugh spike punch.” – READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE