Michael Moore Says He’ll Flee To Canada To Escape President Trump’s ‘Persecution’

Filmmaker Michael Moore says he’ll flee to Canada as a political refugee if President Donald Trump decides to persecute him for his upcoming film, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” which takes aim at Trump’s election.

Speaking to media at the Toronto Film Festival, Moore, who has had a string of flops including a one-man Broadway show that shuttered its doors earlier this year, played up Trump’s interest in his new documentary and suggested he could soon find himself under political persecution.

“(Trump) absolutely hates democracy, and he believes in the autocrat, in the authoritarian,” Moore said.

Of course, despite Hollywood’s near constant stream of anti-Trump vitriol, not a single actor, actress, director, or producer has found themselves behind bars, charged with angering the Trump regime. Even the ever-oppressed media has yet to withstand much more than the occasional Twitter insult from the president, despite warning, for nearly three full years, that Trump’s agenda is just a hair’s breadth away from fascism. – READ MORE

You read this right: Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore told CNN he believes President Donald Trump is likely to win a second term in 2020.

The filmmaker declared, “Too many people in the summer of 2016 were so sure Hillary [Clinton] was going to win, saying no one is going to vote for this idiot.”

He then added, “He could win again. I operate as if he is a two-term Trump. I have to. If you think any other way, you are guaranteeing that whoever is going to run against him will lose.”

Contrary to what many on the Left believe — that Donald Trump isn’t that smart — Moore said he thinks that the president is actually “an evil genius.”

He told CNN bluntly, “I think the man is an evil genius and was able to outsmart the smartest person ever to run for president. He figured out how to win by losing the election. How did that happen? Historians are going to deal with this for years to come.”- READ MORE