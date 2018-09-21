REPORT: Dog the Bounty Hunter to aid in Mansfield fugitive manhunt

Dog the Bounty Hunter said he will aid in the manhunt for federal fugitive Shawn Christy, according to the Mansfield Journal.

Reality TV star Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, told the Mansfield Journal Wednesday afternoon that he was retained by a friend of the Christy family, who he cannot publicly identify, and he has “a very hot lead.”

Christy is wanted for making threats against law enforcement officers and President Donald Trump. He is also wanted in Pennsylvania on outstanding warrants for burglary, probation violation and failing to appear for an aggravated assault case.

Chapman reportedly believes that Christy is not a career criminal, so there are hopes he may be able to talk to the fugitive and get him to surrender. –READ MORE

Federal law enforcement is intensifying the search for a Pennsylvania man who allegedly said he wanted to “put a bullet” in President Trump’s head.

Authorities found an abandoned truck in Mansfield, Ohio, last weekend that they believe was stolen by fugitive Shawn Richard Christy, 26, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

“Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump,” Christy allegedly wrote.

The Facebook post has since been deleted, Washington’s FOX 5 DC reported.

A federal warrant was issued for Christy’s arrest after the post, The Times reported. But Christy had already been on authorities’ radar after bailing on a previous court appearance for an aggravated assault trial, said Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.

Christy is a self-described “survivalist,” and tracking him down has been difficult, said Clark. – READ MORE