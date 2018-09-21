March For Our Lives Co-Founder Quits, Has Regrets About Things He Said

March For Our Lives co-founder Cameron Kasky told Fox News radio on Wednesday that he has left the organization that he helped create and that he has regrets about some of the things that he has said since he entered the public spotlight.

Kasky told Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson and Marie Harf: “I’m very regretful of a lot of the mistakes that I’ve made along the way.”

“One of the things I never really did was watch myself,” Kasky said. “If I was on a screen I kind of tried to run away from it. I’m not entirely sure why. But, looking back on that it’s like you said, you touched off on this very well in the intro, I’m not going to kick myself for it because I’m 17. Despite the fact that I thought I did at the time, I don’t know everything.”

Kasky admitted that when he attacked Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during CNN’s town hall event that it was his intent to “embarrass Rubio and that was my biggest flaw.” – READ MORE

Student gun control advocates and one of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting are finishing a 50-mile, four-day march in Massachusetts to the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.

The group is gathering outside company headquarters Sunday in Springfield.

The marchers have condemned Smith & Wesson for making the rifle used in the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The group wants the company to donate $5 million to gun violence research. – READ MORE

Left-wing activist David Hogg received an embarrassing fact check this week after making up a new baseless conspiracy theory, suggesting that the National Rifle Association was manipulating Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

So we can’t -afford textbooks for our children

-regularly fund inner-city schools

-pay our teachers a livable salary

-have free public college Yet, we can arm teachers sounds like the @NRA is pulling strings to increase gun sales in a record low year. https://t.co/Ca8NbMCpyk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 24, 2018

Not only is there zero evidence to support Hogg’s claim, the very premise of his claim — that the NRA is trying to increase “record low” gun sales — is a complete lie.

There have been about 1 million more FBI background checks, the most reliable indicator of gun sales, this year than last year and this year is on pace to be the second-best in the history of NICS. So, no, gun sales are not experiencing a record low year. https://t.co/3TuvrVnvOu — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 24, 2018

Here's the FBI report that shows the number of checks every month since NICS began. For a number of reasons, NICS check numbers are not a one-to-one representation of gun sales but nearly every sale of a new gun and many used sales require a NICS check. https://t.co/ajfqxG16C1 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 24, 2018

– READ MORE