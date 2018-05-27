True Pundit

Michael Ian Black: Terrorist organization NRA is ‘de facto’ arming school shooters

Posted on
As Twitchy reported earlier, Jason Seaman, a science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in suburban Indianapolis, was shot three times as he tackled a school shooter and knocked his gun away from him Friday.

Of course, comedian Michael Ian Black immediately blamed not the shooter but the NRA- READ MORE

Michael Ian Black: Terrorist organization NRA is 'de facto' arming school shooters
Not only is the NRA a terrorist organization, it's actually arming school shooters.

