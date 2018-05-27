Michael Ian Black: Terrorist organization NRA is ‘de facto’ arming school shooters

As Twitchy reported earlier, Jason Seaman, a science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in suburban Indianapolis, was shot three times as he tackled a school shooter and knocked his gun away from him Friday.

A middle school. This is deliberate terrorism against our children. The NRA is terrorist organization. https://t.co/LG9yOa6fYl — Michael Ian Block (@michaelianblack) May 25, 2018

Of course, comedian Michael Ian Black immediately blamed not the shooter but the NRA- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1