Ireland Votes Overwhelmingly To Overturn 8th Amendment, Ending Abortion Ban

After a voter turnout of approximately 64.1%, the results are in for Ireland’s referendum to overturn the nation’s 8th Amendment, which bans abortion. 66.4% voted to overturn the 8th, while 33.6% voted against.

Ireland’s progressive Taoiseach (Prime Minister) sent out a tweet Saturday morning praising the “quiet revolution” that he sees occurring:

Fantastic crowds at Dublin Castle. Remarkable day. A quiet revolution has taken place, a great act of democracy. pic.twitter.com/MLtzkSkdLw — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) May 26, 2018

Prior to the referendum, self-induced abortion was already illegal in Ireland. However, in 1983, a referendum was held to vote on an 8th Amendment, which granted “equal” rights to the unborn:

The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and, as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1