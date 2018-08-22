Michael Cohen’s lawyer says he will not accept pardon from ‘criminal’ Donald Trump

Michael Cohen’s lawyer has said his client will refuse any pardon from Donald Trump, branding the US president a “criminal”.

Lanny Davis, who was hired by Mr Cohen last month, told National Public Radio Mr Trump’s former attorney would “never” accept a pardon from “a man that he considers to be a corrupt and a dangerous person”.

The unexpected statement comes as yet another blow to Mr Trump’s chances of extricating himself from what is developing into a legal minefield.

On Tuesday, Mr Cohen pleaded guilty to eight charges, including to campaign finance violations that may put Mr Trump in legal jeopardy.