Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn’s sentencing delayed, once again

A hearing to sentence former national security adviser Michael Flynn on charges of lying to the FBI has been delayed yet again – a sign that Flynn could still be cooperating in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

“Due to the status of its investigation, the Special Counsel’s Office does not believe that this matter is ready to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing at this time,” reads a court document filed Tuesday by both Mueller and Flynn’s attorney.

Flynn in December pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Both sides said they will “provide a status report” within 30 days.

This is the fourth time sentencing has been delayed, even as Flynn's team has signaled they are ready to conclude the case. In July, a lawyer for Flynn said the retired Army lieutenant general was "eager" to wrap up and proceed to sentencing.