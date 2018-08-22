President Trump attacks ex-lawyer: ‘I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain services of Michael Cohen’

WASHINGTON – A day after being accused of illegal conduct, a defiant President Donald Trump denied wrongdoing and mocked his former personal attorney who implicated him in a hush money scheme designed to silence alleged ex-mistresses.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” Trump said during a tweet storm in which he accused Cohen of making up stories.

Meanwhile, the attorney for Cohen said the president’s former lawyer is ready to provide testimony linking Trump to another case: Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election via hacked Democratic emails.

Trump spoke out a day after taking a remarkable one-two legal punch, courtesy of Cohen and his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.