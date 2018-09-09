MICHAEL COHEN FILES TO GET HIS MONEY BACK FROM STORMY DANIELS

Michael Cohen’s shell company, Essential Consultants, on Friday filed a status report to cancel the original deal made with porn star Stormy Daniels and requested that the paid hush money be returned.

“Today, Essential Consultants LLC and Michael Cohen have effectively put an end to the lawsuits filed against them by Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels,” said Cohen attorney Brent Blakely, CNN reported. “The rescission of the Confidential Settlement Agreement will result in Ms. Clifford returning to Essential Consultants the $130,000 she received in consideration, as required by California law.”

When Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti was asked about the then-breaking report by CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday night he called the move a “Hail Mary,” but acknowledged that the chances are “100 percent” that Cohen would get his money back. – READ MORE

President Trump‘s former personal attorney Michael Cohen accepts that will not receive a presidential pardon and will need to serve jail time after pleading guilty to bank and tax fraud last week.

“He’s very resigned to doing the time. He’s resigned to the fact that he’s going to go to jail for some time,” a source familiar with Cohen’s thinking told CNN in a report published Wednesday.

Cohen pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud as well as campaign violations in which he implicated the president without naming him directly. It is seen as unlikely that Cohen might receive a pardon, with Trump publicly criticizing him.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” Trump tweeted last week.

The source told CNN that Cohen has been worn down by the investigation and grew reluctant to protect Trump. – READ MORE