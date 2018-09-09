Gloria Steinem in Netflix Doc ‘Reversing Roe’: Abortion Is ‘Basis of Democracy’ (VIDEO)

“It’s the basis of democracy that you control your own body,” Steinem says in the Reversing Roe teaser, whose release has been timed with the Senate confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

The film, whose executive producer is Eva Longoria, premiered at the 2018 Telluride Film Festival and will be released on Netflix September 13.

In September 2016, Steinem – the founder of Ms.magazine – also said forced childbirth is “the single biggest cause of global warming.” – READ MORE

Actress Rosie O’donnell Tweeted Friday That A Vote Confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh For The Supreme Court Is “a Vote To Kill Women With Back Alley Abortions.”

a vote for kavanaugh is a vote to kill women with back alley abortions – come on collins – stand up for women #StopKanavaugh #WOMEN4WOMEN pic.twitter.com/0aDVFzKG51 — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 7, 2018

“A vote for kavanaugh is a vote to kill women with back alley abortions – come on collins – stand up for women,” Rosie O’Donnell wrote, adding the hashtags “Stop Kavanaugh” and “women 4 women.”- READ MORE