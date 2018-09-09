Ex-Tesla employee who alleges she was fired for failing drug test: Musk smoking weed ‘like a slap in the face’

An ex-Tesla employee who says she was fired for testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, called CEO Elon Musk’s decision to smoke marijuana during an interview a “slap in the face.”

Crystal Guardado, a single mother, told Bloomberg News that she worked at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., manufacturing center for four months before being dismissed. Guardado said Musk and Tesla use a “vague” drug use policy to target and punish employees who are seen as a “threat.”

Guardado told the outlet that her use of doctor-recommended drops could make her test positive for the drug, a condition she says she told the company about prior to her termination.

“It was just like a slap in the face to me and my son,” Guardado said. “Elon Musk is just smoking it out in the open, knowing that he uses his very vague drug policy as a way to fire people that are a threat to him.”

Guardado told Bloomberg that she believes she was fired for being vocal about safety concerns and for her support of the United Auto Workers union. Tesla denied to Bloomberg that it had fired anyone for supporting the union.

On Thursday night, the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was broadcasted live. During the at-times awkward back and forth, Musk spilled upcoming plans for an electric airplane while sharing whiskey and a joint with host Joe Rogan.

“I have a design for a plane,” said Musk, adding, “I’ve thought about this quite a lot, quite a lot. The trick is that you have to transition to level flight. The thing you’d use for vertical takeoff and landing is not suitable for high speed flight.”

"The interesting thing about an electric plane is that you want to go as high as possible, but you need a certain energy density in the battery pack, because you have to overcome gravitational potential energy," he continued. "Once you've overcome gravitational potential energy and you're at a high altitude, the energy you use in cruise is very low, and then you can recapture a large part of your gravitational potential energy on the way down. So you really don't need any kind of reserve fuel."