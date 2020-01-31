Michael Bloomberg Pays $10 Million for Super Bowl Gun Control Ad

Democrat presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is running a $10 million gun control ad during this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The ad features Calandrian Simpson Kemp, mother of deceased 20-year-old George Kemp Jr., talking about her son being shot and killed in 2013.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe published a “first look” at Bloomberg’s gun control video. It starts with Simpson Kemp saying, “George started playing football when he was four years old. He would wake up every Saturday, ready for the game. That became our life. He had aspirations about going to the NFL.”

She continues, "On a Friday morning, George was shot, George didn't survive."