‘F—ing Traitor’: Sen. Collins Releases Abusive Voicemails Ahead of Impeachment Vote (VIDEO)

Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) has been receiving profanity-laced voicemails ahead of the Senate vote to determine whether witnesses will testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. This week, Collins’s office released several of the voicemails to the media.

“You’re a disgrace! A disgrace to this country. Not just to the Senate, but to your country. You’re a traitor. You’re a f—ing traitor,” one man said.

“You’re going to lose, Susan Collins. You’re going to lose. You’re just a little b—h for Donald Trump,” a woman said. – read more