Hillary Declares ‘No One Above Law.’ She Also Reportedly Refuses To Be Served Gabbard Lawsuit.

On Thursday morning, Hillary Clinton decided to weigh in on the impeachment trial of President Trump, tweeting this deathless quote: “In America, no one is above the law.”

Richard Nixon once made this argument: “When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.” He was forced to resign in disgrace. In America, no one is above the law. https://t.co/MXctxLr1sj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 30, 2020

But also on Thursday this tidbit of news was released to the public: Tulsi Gabbard’s attorney, Brian Dunne, stated that Clinton has twice refused to accept the legal documents that a process server attempted to deliver to her from the defamation lawsuit filed against her by Gabbard.

Dunne told The New York Post, “I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process. But I guess here we are.”

The Post added, “Dunne said their process server first attempted to effect service at Clinton’s house in Chappaqua on Tuesday afternoon — but was turned away by Secret Service agents. The agents directed the server to Clinton’s lawyer, David Kendall, who on Wednesday claimed at his Washington, DC, firm, Williams & Connolly, that he was unable to accept service on Clinton’s behalf, said Dunne.” – READ MORE