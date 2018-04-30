‘The President Wins Last Night’: CNN Panel Criticizes WHCD Comedian’s Stand-Up (VIDEO)

A panel of journalists on CNN criticized comedian Michelle Wolf’s stand-up routine at the White House Correspondents’ dinner on the basis that the jokes counteracted the goal of the night.

Politico congressional reporter Rachel Blade called it a “gift” for Trump and a “bad look” for the press to give into the natural reflex to defend themselves by making jokes at the administration’s expense.

Panelists agreed not all press is “fake news” and despite what Trump thinks, the media isn’t out to get him, but given the tone of the dinner, Zeleny concluded, “The president wins last night, rhetorically, no question.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1