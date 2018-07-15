24,000 RETWEETS AND COUNTING: John Brennan uses bogus Abe Lincoln quote to bash Congress over Peter Strzok hearing

Former CIA director John Brennan has over 24,000 retweets and over 70,000 likes on this Abraham Lincoln quote he tied to the House hearing for disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok this week:

Watching the spectacle of the House “hearing” with Peter Strzok today, I was reminded of the words of Abraham Lincoln: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 13, 2018

Lincoln never said that. https://t.co/QVheaWOvbM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2018

But Lincoln did say something similar in what’s known as the Lyceum Address from 1838:

I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide. – READ MORE

Former CIA Director John Brennan tears into President Trump in a new op-ed for The Washington Post, vowing to continue speaking out against the president “until integrity returns to the White House.”

Brennan, who served as director of the agency under former President Obama, is a frequent Trump critic. Most recently, he referred to Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement as “madness.”

In The Washington Post, Brennan writes about his “admiration” for the office of the presidency after working with and serving under multiple presidents, saying that while he “didn’t agree with all of their policy choices,” he “never doubted that each treated their solemn responsibility to lead our nation with anything less than the seriousness, intellectual rigor and principles that it deserved.”

“The esteem with which I held the presidency was dealt a serious blow when Donald Trump took office,” Brennan writes. “Almost immediately, I began to see a startling aberration from the remarkable, though human, presidents I had served.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1