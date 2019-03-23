WATCH: Beto O’Rourke pressed by Afghanistan vet as aides drag him away

As a suit-clad bodyguard ushered him away, Democratic White House hopeful and failed senate candidate Beto O’Rourke was pressed by a self-identified Afghanistan veteran on his policy for withdrawing troops at a campaign event in South Carolina.

After a day that was light on foreign policy, @BetoORourke gets pressed about Afghanistan by a local army vet. O’Rourke says he’d bring troops home.



“You have the humility of understanding that, as powerful as we are, we cannot determine the internal affairs of other countries.” pic.twitter.com/7UUdHWukOz — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) March 22, 2019

The former congressman from Texas said that under his administration, there would be an understanding that the U.S. is not capable of determining the internal affairs of another nation and that he would pull out U.S. troops after Afghanistan without hesitation.

"You have the humility of understanding that, as powerful as we are, we cannot determine the internal affairs of other countries," the candidate said, as a bodyguard stood between him and the questioner with a hand on O'Rourke's waist.