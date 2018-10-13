Politics
Hillary Clinton loses security clearance after server scandal
Hillary Clinton has given up her security clearance in the wake of the scandal over her handling of secret information on her email server, the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed Friday.
Chairman Charles E. Grassley also revealed top Clinton aide Cheryl Mills and four others no longer have clearance.
Mrs. Clinton's clearance expired at the end of August. The others lost their access privileges in September.
The Washington Times