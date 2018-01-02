Move Over Oscars: Trump Unveils “Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards” Gala

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

This just keeps getting better and better.

President Donald Trump’s war with the fake mainstream media has reached a new level.

President Trump announced Tuesday night he will be awarding the fake news media with a new annual ceremony for his pals in the media.

You corporate media droids in D.C. better rent your tuxedos and prom dresses; you’re about to be crowned prom king and queen of the fake news media.