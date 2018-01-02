True Pundit

Move Over Oscars: Trump Unveils “Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards” Gala

This just keeps getting better and better.

President Donald Trump’s war with the fake mainstream media has reached a new level.

President Trump announced Tuesday night he will be awarding the fake news media with a new annual ceremony for his pals in the media.

You corporate media droids in D.C. better rent your tuxedos and prom dresses; you’re about to be crowned prom king and queen of the fake news media.

