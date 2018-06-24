Mexico’s World Cup Soccer Team Captain Listed as Narco-Kingpin by U.S. Treasury

The Captain Of Mexico’s Soccer Team At The World Cup Remains persona Non Grata In The U.s. Where He Is Listed By The U.s Treasury Department As A Narco-kingpin. U.s. Federal Authorities Claim That The Soccer Star Acted As A Front Man To Help Drug Cartels Launder Money.

Despite the numerous claims about his innocence, Rafael “Rafa” Marquez remains unable to travel to the U.S. Officials froze his U.S. assets and American citizens are legally forbidden from conducting business with him. As Breitbart Texas reported, in August 2017, the U.S. Department of Treasury added Marquez, narco-music singer Julion Alvarez and several other individuals to their “Kingpin Designation List”. Marquez is named as a member of the Flores Drug Trafficking Organization, a group allied with Cartel Jalisco New Generation as well as having ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. – READ MORE

