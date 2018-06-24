Suspect in NYC bike path killings invokes ‘Allah,’ defends ISIS in court

A man charged with murdering eight people on a New York City bike path invoked “Allah” and defended the Islamic State group in court Friday, reports said.

Sayfullo Saipov, 30, raised his hand to speak out immediately after U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick set an Oct. 7, 2019, date for the Uzbek immigrant’s trial.

He said he cared about “Allah” and the holy war being waged by the Islamic State group.

“So the Islamic State is not fighting for land, like some say, or like some say, for oil. They have one purpose, and they’re fighting to impose Sharia (Islamic law) on Earth,” he said.

Prosecutors had been seeking an April 2019 trial date. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Houle said the families of the dead and the dozens who were injured deserve a “prompt and firm trial date.”

“The victims here are anxious now when that trial is going to be,” she said. “The public deserves a speedy trial, and the surviving victims deserve to know when that trial is going to be.” – READ MORE

