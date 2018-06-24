Time offers a surprising response to outcry against its misleading anti-Trump cover

Time magazine responded with a surprising statement for what many say is a misleading cover attempting to hit President Donald Trump for family separation at the border.

But it was revealed later that the scathing commentary was undermined by the reality of what happened to the Honduran girl – she was separated from her mother by all of ten seconds, according to the photographer.

An interview with the father of the girl revealed that she had not been separated from her mother at all, and that they were both in detention together, apparently pending their application for asylum.

TIME’s new cover: A reckoning after Trump's border separation policy: What kind of country are we? https://t.co/U4Uf8bffoR pic.twitter.com/sBCMdHuPGc — TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2018

Rather than admit that the image was misleading as a criticism of a policy that did not apply to the girl, Time magazine defended their decision in a statement Friday.

“The June 12 photograph of the 2-year-old Honduran girl became the most visible symbol of the ongoing immigration debate in America for a reason,” said a Time spokesman to CNN. – READ MORE

