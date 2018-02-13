Mexican woman trying to cross into U.S. falls off cliff, fractures spine

(Meredith) – A 22-year-old Mexican woman fell off a 20-foot cliff and fractured her spine after illegally crossing the U.S. border, authorities said.

On Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol agents saw a man walking near a highway east of Ocotillo, California, waving his arms to attract attention.

They approached the man, a 44-year-old Mexican national, who said his girlfriend had fallen off a cliff in a mountainous area while trying to enter the U.S., according to a press release.- READ MORE

An Arizona county’s supervisory board voted last week to reject more than $1 million in federal money to help protect the border.

The stated reason for this decision? The administration of President Donald Trump.

In a 3-2 vote that fell along party lines, the Pima County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday not to accept the money, which adds up to roughly $1.4 million.

The money, part of the Operation Stonegarden grant, was supposed to be used to pay overtime for border agents, as well as to “buy equipment to coordinate efforts with federal agencies to improve border security,” according to The Arizona Daily Star.

The three Democrats on the board — Richard Elías, Sharon Bronson and Ramón Valadez — all voted to reject the money, though Republicans Steve Christy and Ally Miller both disagreed. – READ MORE