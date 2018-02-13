Judge refuses to withdraw Julian Assange arrest warrant

Julian Assange will continue to face detention if he leaves the Ecuadorian embassy in London after a British judge upheld a warrant for his arrest.

Handing down her judgment before a packed courtroom at Westminster magistrates’ court, Senior District Judge Emma Arbuthnot said she was not persuaded by the argument from Julian Assange’s legal team that it was not in the public interest to pursue him for skipping bail.

She said: “I find arrest is a proportionate response even though Mr Assange has restricted his own freedom for a number of years.

“Defendants on bail up and down the country, and requested persons facing extradition, come to court to face the consequences of their own choices.

“He should have the courage to do the same. It is certainly not against the public interest to proceed.” – READ MORE

