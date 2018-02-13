World War II bomb discovered in London’s River Thames, airport shut down, reports say

A stunning discovery in London’s River Thames forced officials to evacuate the nearby London City Airport on Sunday, after reports said an unexploded World War II-era bomb was found.

The ordnance was discovered at the George V Dock in North Woolwich during scheduled work at the airport just after 5 a.m. local time, authorities said in a news release.

Officers and @RoyalNavy are dealing with a WWII Ordnance River Thames at George V Dock, E16, by @LondonCityAir – exclusion zone in place #Newham https://t.co/fhHEwMAMVe pic.twitter.com/jfJE9i6RVD — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 11, 2018

The Royal Navy “confirmed the nature of the device,” police said. Sky News and other U.K.-based news outlets reported it was an unexploded bomb. – READ MORE

RELATED: Authorities in Germany have been in the process of evacuating approximately 50,000 people from their residences Saturday and Sunday after they discovered five suspected WWII-era bombs at a construction site.

City officials inspected eight other suspicious objects and concluded they were not dangerous, according to the Associated Press.

The operation in Hannover is expected to be the second largest carried out in Germany after 54,000 people were expelled from their Augsburg homes in December. The exposure of WWII bombs is not extraordinary as there have been at least four such incidences in the past eight years, according to BBC. While the origin of the bombs is not yet known, Allied planes conducted massive bombing campaigns all over Germany during the massive global conflict.

Officials reportedly passed out leaflets written in German, Polish, Turkish, English and Russian to almost every home and building to ensure everyone was properly notified of the potentially dangerous situation. Citizens were told to bring any necessary medication with them, and to temporarily discontinue their gas and electrical services, reports BBC.

Weapon experts and local authorities hope to diffuse the explosives by the end of Sunday so people can return to their normal lives.