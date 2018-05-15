Mexican woman stole American’s identity to vote in elections: Texas AG

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday he will prosecute a Mexican woman charged with stealing an American citizen’s identity and then using it to cast ballots in three presidential election years.

Laura Janeth Garza was spotted after the American woman went to get a passport, only to have the State Department discover Ms. Garza had already gotten one in her identity. Federal officials alerted Texas, which conducted a probe and found Ms. Garza illegally registered and cast ballots in 2004, 2012 and 2016, Mr. Paxton said.

“This case demonstrates my office’s commitment to protecting the integrity of elections,” the attorney general said in a statement announcing the prosecution.

She is being charged with two counts of illegal voting, both stemming from the 2016 election, according to indictments filed last week in Montgomery County, north of Houston.

One charge is for knowingly voting in an election she was not eligible for, and the other charge is for impersonating someone else — in this case a woman named Angie Yadira Zamora, according to the indictment. – READ MORE

