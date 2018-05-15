New Yorker cover shows Trump playing golf in ‘the swamp’

The New Yorker magazine took a jab at President Trump with its new cover depicting the president playing golf in a swamp.

The issue, which is slated to hit the shelves on May 21, features artwork showing the president wearing golf clothes while taking a swing among a swamp full of snakes and alligators.

The cover refers to Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” in Washington while running for office.– READ MORE

