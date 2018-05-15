Politics
New Yorker cover shows Trump playing golf in ‘the swamp’
The New Yorker magazine took a jab at President Trump with its new cover depicting the president playing golf in a swamp.
The issue, which is slated to hit the shelves on May 21, features artwork showing the president wearing golf clothes while taking a swing among a swamp full of snakes and alligators.
New cover of @NewYorker. "The Swamp" by John Cuneo. pic.twitter.com/fpz7bCQ8Rf
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 14, 2018
The cover refers to Trump's promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington while running for office.