Melania Just Got Out of Surgery and People Have Already Found a Way to Attack Her Marriage Over It

On Monday afternoon, the White House released a statement explaining that first lady Melania Trump had kidney surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and would remain at the hospital for the rest of the week.

However, it didn’t take long for people to go after Melania’s husband, President Donald Trump, in the midst of the announcement.

First Lady Melania Trump had surgery today, but @realDonaldTrump didn’t come with her because of his busy Monday schedule. pic.twitter.com/dvSs3akNjO — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) May 14, 2018

I wish Melania Trump a swift and complete recovery so she can file for divorce against the lying cheating scumbag. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 14, 2018

I bet that @realDonaldTrump would have been at Melania’s surgery if it was at one of his golf courses. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 14, 2018

