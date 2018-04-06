Mexican Senate Threatens to Stop Helping U.S. Against Drug Cartels If Trump Deploys Troops to Border

The Mexican Senate Passed A Resolution Seeking An End To Bilateral Cooperation With The U.s. Against Drug Cartels And Immigration Problems After President Trump Ordered National Guard Troops To The Border.

The resolution was passed in a unanimous fashion and sent to the White House, Members of the U.S. Congress, and Mexico’s Foreign Relations Officer, El Universal reported.

Other portions of the resolution reject efforts to “militarize the border with Mexico” and considered the measure offensive. In the third portion of the resolution, the Senate calls for Mexico to stop any binational cooperation with the U.S. in dealing with immigration matters and fighting transnational organized crime (cartels) until Trump “acts with civility and respect.” – READ MORE

