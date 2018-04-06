John Brennan Rages at Donald Trump for Tweeting High Approval Numbers

Former CIA Director John Brennan signaled frustration with President Donald Trump after he shared his rising approval numbers on Twitter.

Brennan reminded Trump that he served six presidents, supporting President Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

“While I didn’t agree with all their policy choices, I admired and respected all of them, as they put country above their personal interests,” he wrote:

I served 6 Presidents, 3 Rs & 3Ds. I directly supported Clinton, Bush 43, and Obama. While I didn't agree with all their policy choices, I admired and respected all of them, as they put country above their personal interests. Not so with you, as your self adoration is disgraceful https://t.co/A1brb0HW3V — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 5, 2018

Brennan has only used Twitter to post 22 messages to his followers, but most of them have been critical of the president. – READ MORE

