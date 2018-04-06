Swedish Government Granted ‘Fast Track’ Powers to Delete Facebook ‘Troll Accounts’ Ahead of Elections

Facebook Has Granted Authorities In Sweden Special Powers To Remove So-called “fake Accounts” On The Website Ahead Of This Year’s National Elections, Reports Local Media.

With Swedes set to vote in September, the nation’s Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) is being allowed to jump to the front of the queue when agents at the body highlight “fake” content they believe that Facebook should delete.

“It’s like boarding an aeroplane — everyone can get on board, but it is about who is permitted to board first,” explained Dominik Swiecicki, a senior analyst at MSB.

All of Sweden’s major parties involved in the upcoming ballot are taking part in the collaboration, according to Expressen, which reported that the “fast track” power has so far only been used once — when the county administrative board of Stockholm alerted Facebook to a false account set up in the agency’s name. – READ MORE

