Mexican presidential candidate calls migrants in CA ‘heroes of the country’ — but doesn’t ask them to return home

There are apparently so many Mexicans in California who can vote in Mexico, a presidential candidate found it necessary to campaign in the U.S. state.

“Anaya said they ‘talked about the importance of supporting the Dreams and agreed that Mexican migrants deserve respect,” Fox News reports.

Curiously, Cortes didn’t called for those so-called Dreamers and other migrants to return home to be an asset to Mexico.

The candidate lavished praise on Mexicans who fled his country seeking a better life.

“I want to ask you, with my heart in my hand, that every time you hear an aggressive or denigrating expression, remember that there, in Mexico, you are the heroes of the country, the brave, the enterprising, the generous, those who dared to cross the border to give their family a better future” – READ MORE

