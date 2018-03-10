NRA Drops Bombshell Videos After Governor Calls Them A ‘Terrorist Organization’

The liberal left have ramped up their rhetoric against gun owners in general and the National Rifle Association in particular as part of their most recent all-out assault against the Second Amendment-protected right to keep and bear arms.

Gun owners have been told by some liberals that they are responsible for the children murdered by mass shooters and that they have “blood on their hands,” while the NRA has been labeled a “terrorist organization” that is seemingly on par with al-Qaida, Hamas, the Islamic State group or the Taliban.

Nor has that despicable sort of rhetoric been confined to loony leftists on social media, but was in fact echoed by Democrat Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy, who remarked recently that the NRA had changed over the years and “have in essence become a terrorist organization,” according to WTIC.

But according to American Military News, the NRA has not taken the affront against their honor and reputation lying down. The organization figuratively fired back online with the release of a slew of videos on Twitter featuring NRA members sharing their personal stories, each captioned with a similar question to the governor, “Do you consider this person to be a terrorist or member of a terrorist organization?”

First up was one of the heroes of the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack, Mark Geist, who is also a proud NRA member. Is this man who disregarded his own safety to defend other Americans from actual terrorists a terrorist himself? – READ MORE (MORE VIDEOS)

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1