FLASHBACK: Hillary mocks Trump stance on NKorea as ‘dangerous, short-sighted’

Just a few short months ago, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had a lot to say about President Donald Trump’s approach to handling threats from North Korean despot Kim Jong-un.

“I am worried about some of the recent actions from the new administration that seem to raise tensions,” Clinton told Arab Newslast October. “Our allies are now expressing concerns about America’s credibility and reliability.”

Trump has repeatedly fired back at provocations from Pyongyang with displays of America’s military might, and comments delivered at both the United Nations and over Twitter designed to put “little rocket man” in his place.

“The situation with North Korea is very dangerous, and I think what we’ve had coming out of the president is incoherent, it attacks our ally South Korea. He doesn’t seem to understand or have the people around him who can lead a very focused diplomatic effort to try to get the Chinese, Japanese, and South Koreans all on the same page … ,” Clinton told CBS News.

“Sitting here, I don’t see a plan or a strategy other than the military talk …,” she said.

That was before North Korea suddenly decided to join with South Korea to participate in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang last month. Kim Jong-un sent his sister, Kim Yo Jong, to meet with South Korean officials, whom she invited to meet with North Korean leaders after the games. – READ MORE

