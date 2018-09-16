MEXICAN PLEADS GUILTY FOR VOTER FRAUD CHARGES, WILL BE DEPORTED AFTER SERVING TIME IN JAIL

A Mexican national pleaded guilty to voter impersonation and ineligible voting charges on Thursday and will be deported after serving 10 years in jail.

Laura Janeth Garza, 38, stole an American’s identity and illegally registered to vote in Harris County, Texas, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.

Garza was also given probation for 10 years and charged with a $10,000 fine along with serving time in jail and deportation, a news release from the Texas Office of the Attorney General said Thursday.

She casted ballots under the name of Angie Yadira Zamora in 2004 and 2012, according to the Chronicle. She also voted in the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

The Beto O’Rourke campaign in Texas, where O’Rourke is running for the Senate against incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, is denying that they are responsible for sending a text message to voters on Wednesday asking for “volunteers to help transport undocumented immigrants” to the polls. The campaign acknowledged that the text from the campaign’s text messaging platform was legitimate but protested the campaign did not authorize the message, according to The New York Times.

As the Times noted, “If Mr. O’Rourke’s campaign were indeed helping undocumented immigrants vote, it would be a brazen violation of election law.”

The text message read, “Hi, it’s Patsy here w/ Beto for Texas. Our records indicate that you’re a supporter. We are in search of volunteers to help transport undocumented immigrants to polling booths so that they will be able [to] vote. Would you be able to support this grassroots effort?”

O’Rourke’s spokesperson, Chris Evans, stated, “That was not an approved message by the campaign,” adding that the creator of the text was “not a volunteer with the Beto campaign.” Evans referred to the creator of the text as an “imposter.” – READ MORE