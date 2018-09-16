How the New York Times hit piece on Nikki Haley exposes a critical issue within the mainstream media

The story focused on $52,701 of taxpayer money spent last year to furnish the apartment — which itself costs $58,000 per month in rent — all paid for on the taxpayer’s dime. The story’s writer framed the facts as if Haley was responsible for the decorations.

However, Haley — and the Trump administration as a whole — had nothing to do with the installation of the curtains. In fact, it was the Obama administration that approved the exorbitant spending, which came during a time of deep cuts within the State Department. This fact, while cleverly buried in the Times story, was initially ignored, leading to much outrage on social media.

While the story was rightfully corrected, many were left in bewilderment, asking the question: How could such a story make it past editors at the premier newspaper in the world?

The deeper problem here is the lack of ideological diversity at the NYT. It took conservatives on Twitter zero seconds to catch what was wrong. Why didn’t any editors spot the problem before the story ran? Newsrooms would benefit if they thought more like America. https://t.co/xQZeFp7Ghr — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 14, 2018

To put a finer point on this, the story had 2 hooks: 1) government waste and 2) a Trump scandal. Gov waste is always a legit story. The problem however was point 2. No one saw the anti-Trump bias because the bias is widespread. Editors who think differently would have caught it. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 15, 2018

This problem plagues nearly every outlet in the mainstream media. Indeed, the media industry largely exists in a bubble, unaware of why President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 and unable to understand why he remains extremely popular with his base despite mediocre approval ratings. And countless studies confirm the majority of media coverage portray Trump’s administration in a negative light. – READ MORE

A New York Times Headline Attacks Un Ambassador Nikki Haley’s Extravagant Curtains, Even Though The Obama Administration Ordered Them In 2016.

The fake news headline snarks, “Nikki Haley’s View of New York Is Priceless. Her Curtains? $52,701.”

In the first paragraph, the far-left Times goes on to attack Haley and President Trump’s State Department because they “spent $52,701 last year buying customized and mechanized curtains for the picture windows in Nikki R. Haley’s official residence as ambassador to the United Nations, just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts and had frozen hiring.”

The word “spent” is crucial, however, because after five whole paragraphs describing Haley’s “spectacular views” in her leased $58,000 a month “full-floor penthouse, with handsome hardwood floors covering large open spaces stretching nearly 6,000 square feet,” the Times at long last reveals the truth… …

The Obama administration ordered those $52,701 curtains.

What’s more the Obama administration chose the $58,000 per month penthouse.- READ MORE