Crowdfunding campaign raises $1.3M urging Collins to vote against Kavanaugh

A crowdfunding campaign urging Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to vote against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court over concerns about abortion has raised $1.3 million, organizers announced Friday.

Collins has blasted the campaign as an effort to “bribe” her. The groups behind the effort — Mainers for Accountable Leadership, Maine People’s Alliance and Be A Hero — said Friday that they aren’t done raising money.

“Sen. Collins still has a chance. This is not a foregone conclusion. We hope she listens to what Mainers are telling her, searches her conscience, and makes the right choice for those of us who are most vulnerable. She still has a choice to vote ‘no,’ ” said Ady Barkan, one of the campaign’s founders.

“For us, for her legacy, and for the good of all Mainers, we hope she does. Otherwise, we are ready to oppose her and her future opponent will have already matched her dollar-for-dollar,” he added. – READ MORE

Sen. Susan Collins (R-me) And Her Staffers Are Facing Taunts And Threats Over Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Including A Rape Threat, Reports The New York Times.

Buried under no fewer than ten paragraphs and the anodyne headline, “Interest Groups Turn Up Pressure on Senators Before Kavanaugh Vote,” the far-left New York Timesfinally gets to the meat of the story with the news that Collins and her staffers are facing “threats” and “vulgar language” from the left-wing Resistance, all of this in the hope of intimidating Collins to vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“The [left’s] frustration has boiled over at points,” the Times understates. “Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Ms. Collins, provided The New York Times with copies of a letter and multiple voice mail messages addressed to the senator using vulgar language and outright threats.”

One example of a threat is a “caller [who] told a 25-year-old female staff member at one of Ms. Collins’s Maine offices that he hoped she would be raped and impregnated.”

Collins has also had some 3,000 coat hangers mailed to her office (a reference to the back alley abortion). – READ MORE