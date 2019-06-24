Mexican Officials Confirm U.S. Warned Them About Suspected ISIS Terrorists Headed to Border

Mexican authorities are on high alert regarding three ISIS-linked terror suspects who are believed to be making their way from Central America to Mexico and potentially the U.S. border. Authorities were warned the suspects could try to enter Mexico within a large migrant group or with the help of human smugglers.

Breitbart News exclusively confirmed that Mexican Federal Police are on alert, preparing to encounter or arrest Ahamed Ghanim Mohamed Al Juburi from Iraq, and Ibrahim Mohamed and Mohamed Eissa from Egypt. The three men are believed to have entered through Panama in May, crossed through Costa Rica on June 9, and could be headed to Mexico, a leaked internal security memo revealed. The documents make reference to BITMAP, the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations' Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program, a collection of databases on "special interest aliens, violent criminals, fugitives and confirmed or suspected terrorists encountered within illicit pathways."