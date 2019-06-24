Toronto Raptors player Danny Green says it’s a ‘hard no’ his team will visit Donald Trump’s White House

Fresh off his second NBA championship and first in Toronto Raptors history, Danny Green, 32, says the team will most likely not accept a White House invitation if offered one by President Trump.

He was asked by Harrison Sanford on Yahoo Sports’ “Inside The Green Room” on Saturday about the chance his team would be visiting Trump at the White House.

“I just don’t think that we accept,” Green said. “And I try to respect everybody in every field that they do regardless of how crazy things are. But he makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things. To put it politely, I think it’s a hard no.”

TORONTO RAPTORS COACH NICK NURSE ON POTENTIAL WHITE HOUSE VISIT: ‘LET’S GO SEE TRUDEAU’

It isn’t clear whether Trump would have sent an invitation in the first place. No NBA team has made an appearance at the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2016. – READ MORE