Is Trump Swapping Pence For Haley? Media Speculate After WSJ Op-Ed

After an op-ed calling for a Trump/Haley ticket in 2020 was published in The Wall Street Journal, the media have been speculating about the so-called “Draft Haley” movement underway.

Andrew Stein, the founder of the “Democrats for Trump” movement in 2016, arguedin an op-ed published on Sunday that President Donald Trump should drop current Vice President Mike Pence for former United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley to win over “politically moderate suburban women, many of whom see him as divisive.”

“I mean no disrespect for Mr. Pence, who’s loyally served the president and the nation. But he’s given Mr. Trump all the help he can. He inspired his fellow evangelical Christians to take a chance in 2016,” argued Stein. “But in 2020 they’ll already be repelled by the Democrats’ embrace of infanticide. Mr. Trump’s greater obstacle to re-election comes from politically moderate suburban women, many of whom see him as divisive.”

Stein noted that Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel recently asked why the party was “losing with women.” – READ MORE