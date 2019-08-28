Mexican Navy Seizes A Whopping 52k Pounds Of Fentanyl, Intended For The US

According to a new report from Mexican newspaper Tabasco Hoy, the Mexican Navy intercepted 23,368 kilograms (51,517 pounds) of fentanyl at the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas, the largest Mexican seaport and one of the largest harbors in the Pacific Ocean.

The Secretariat of the Navy said joint work between the Naval Unit of Port Protection No.63 and the Tenth Naval Zone and Customs at the port uncovered the illicit drug in a 40ft shipping container. Preliminary reports show the container wasn’t entirely filled with fentanyl.

The vessel was a several hundred-meter container ship flying a Danish flag, in which according to its freight manifest, the fentanyl was identified as “Calcium Chloride.”

Navy and port officials completed a random search of the unnamed vessel, and when they carried out specialized Customs laboratory testing of some of “Calcium Chloride,” it turned out to be fentanyl.

Within one container, there were 931 sacks of fentanyl, totaled a gross weight of 23,368 kilograms (51,517 pounds). The container ship came from Shanghai, on China's central coast, and was eventually going to drop off the cargo in Culiacán, the capital of the state of Sinaloa.