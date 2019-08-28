Melania Trump Is Slighted Again — Left Out of Television Drama About America’s First Ladies

The Showtime network is airing a new drama called “First Ladies,” which stars Viola Davis as Michelle Obama.

Davis is also the executive producer of the project, which will, according to Deadline, explore “history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes, with Season 1 focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.”

Notably missing from the drama, however, is America’s current first lady Melania Trump.

Her absence from the project seems to be a snub — even the Drudge Report picked up on the apparent bristle, running this headline: “SHOWTIME Snubs Melania with ‘First Ladies’ Drama …”

The series’ producers indicate the drama is supposed to examine the most important issues facing our nation — and the inner workings of the White House — through the female lens. – READ MORE