Republican Senator Isakson Resigning at End of 2019

Republican Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia said on Wednesday he will leave the Senate at the end of 2019, citing his struggles with Parkinson’s disease and other medical issues.

“My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney,” Isakson said in a statement.

“With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve,” Isakson added.

He said he would return to Washington Sept. 9 when Congress reconvenes after a summer recess, and resign effective Dec. 31.

Isakson, 74, chairs the Senate Veterans Committee and the Select Ethics Committee. The Senate currently has a majority of 53 Republicans with 45 Democrats and two independents that align with Democrats. – READ MORE