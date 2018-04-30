True Pundit

Clinton nonprofit won’t let donor cancel $10.48 monthly contribution

A Seattle man who recently sought to end his monthly donation to a Hillary Clinton nonprofit group ran into a small roadblock: There was no way to cancel his contribution, according to a report.

Corey Koscielniak, 29, wanted to stop his $10.48 recurring tithe to Onward Together, the politican action organization Clinton formed after her 2016 election defeat, because the group disclosed little information on how it spent the money, he told the Seattle Times.

“Onward Together (OT) accepts payment information, but provides no ability to alter or cancel donations once the initial donation is received,” Koscielniak wrote in his complaint to the Washington state Attorney General’s Office.

Political groups have employed aggressive tactics in the past when asking for contributions, many times using email blasts to persuade would-be donors. – READ MORE

