Joe Biden Gives Condolences for ‘Houston’ and ‘Michigan’ After Shootings in El Paso, Ohio

Former Vice President Joe Biden suffered yet another gaffe Sunday evening, mistakenly referring to Houston and Michigan as the sites of two mass shootings over the weekend.

Speaking at a fundraiser in San Deigo, California, Biden gave remarks on “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before.” Only later did the 76-year-old correct his comments to El Paso and Ohio, according to a press pool report.

Biden at a fundraiser tonight almost immediately spoke of the two recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, at first referring to them as “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before” but later correcting himself, according to pooler @LAWinkley — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 5, 2019

In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season. The attack killed 20 and wounded more than two dozen, many of them critically. Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people. Officers gunned down the Ohio shooter, 24-year-old Connor Betts, at the doorstep of a bar-turned-hiding place in the middle of Dayton’s nightclub district, and arrested the El Paso suspect, Patrick Crusius, as hundreds fled a crowded shopping center. El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Crusius, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is treating the incident as domestic terrorism. The Justice Department is considering hate crime charges, which carry the death penalty, against him. – READ MORE