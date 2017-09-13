Mexican Foreign Minister Urges Congress To Pass ‘Dreamer’ Amnesty

Mexico’s chief diplomat on Monday urged Congress to pass a bill that would give permanent legal status to illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Mexican Foreign Minster Luis Videgaray said his government hopes American lawmakers will reach an agreement on amnesty for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which the Trump administration intends to wind down by March 5.

“We strongly hope the U.S. Congress will act promptly to provide certainty and a permanent solution to these young people that want to stay in America,” he told reporters in Sacramento before meeting with about 25 DACA recipients, according to the Associated Press. – READ MORE