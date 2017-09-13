EPA Accused Of Burying Scientific Evidence From Human Testing That Contradicted Obama’s Agenda

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hid the results of experimental data that contradicted the Obama administration’s regulatory agenda, according to the publisher of an anti-junk science blog.

JunkScience.com publisher Steve Milloy claims to have uncovered data buried by the EPA “that directly contradicts the Obama EPA’s 2015 decision to tighten the air quality standard for ozone from 75 parts per billion (ppb) to 70 ppb.”

“In a court of law, ozone would be given a mistrial,” Milloy wrote in a blog postTuesday. “The Trump EPA should revoke the Obama ozone rule and start over.”

Milloy, a longtime EPA critic, obtained the results of an EPA-funded study published in March 2014. He obtained documents through a Freedom of Information Act request.