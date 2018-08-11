Mexican citizen previously deported with long rap sheet arrested in US for 10th time

A Mexican citizen who has been arrested by U.S. border agents at least nine times dating back to 2000 has been arrested for a 10th time.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the Great Lakes region revealed Thursday that Sergio Nunez-Barrera, a previously deported convicted felon, was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant on burglary charges by the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents were contacted by the Lapeer Police Department to help identify a suspect as part of an ongoing investigation, according to CBP. When border agents questioned the man, he reportedly admitted that he had crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 2014.

The man was identified as Sergio Nunez-Barrera, from Mexico, and it was determined that he had been arrested by CBP nine times dating back nearly two decades.- READ MORE

Granjeno, Texas — Close To Two Dozen Migrants Crossing Into Texas From Mexico Are Captured In Satellite Images Available In Google Maps.

The images were taken in an area immediately north of the Rio Grande near the Anzalduas Bridge–commonly known as Rincon Village. The area is considered a busy corridor used by the Gulf Cartel to move individuals typically from Central America into Texas.

This week, Rio Grande Valley U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Manuel Padilla revealed his agents apprehended a total of 680 migrants in one day. The individuals entered the country illegally and half of those detained were family units and unaccompanied children, Padilla stated. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1