WATCH: Person Of Color Calls Out Warren For ‘Racist’ Rhetoric ‘Inciting Division’

A self-described person of color called out Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a town hall event in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on Thursday over racial remarks that she had made that the attendee felt were disrespectful to minorities serving in America’s justice system.

“As a young American of color, your recent comments that you made in New Orleans are just a little bit concerning to me,” the attendee, Wesley, told Warren. “You’ve said that the justice system, and I just want to quote you so I say it right, ‘is racist from front to back.’ I’m just concerned that your rhetoric there is inciting some of the division that you claim that the president is purporting.”- READ MORE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren fueled rumors that she might run for president in 2020 after delivering what sounded like a stump speech Friday. In it, she said she’s not afraid to be “the underdog.”

Speaking at the Netroots Nation convention in New Orleans, the Massachusetts Democrat talked about the “politics of division” she said had been sowed by the Trump administration.

“Frankly it might be the one thing that Donald Trump is really good at, that and kissing up to two-bit dictators,” she said as she blew a kiss into the air.

Warren appeared to be stumping as she talked about unity and democracy.

“I believe that together we can save democracy. … It won’t be easy,” she said. “We’re going to have to fight uphill. Me? I’m going up that hill. And I hope you are, too.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1